Английский язык
Complete the questions and short answers.use do ,don't does and doesn't. 1)________your dad work in town ? no,he _________. 2)_________your cousins live near the school? yes;they_________. 3)_________lessons start at nine o'clock ? no ,they ______. 4) __________-you like computers? no,I___________. 5)________the Queen live at buckingham palace? yes,she ______. 6)______you drink coffee? yes,I______.
