Complete the questions with the question tags. 1. You have already been to this place, __? 2. Tom and Ken quarrel very often, __? 3. Your new classmate plays the guitar, __? 4. Nick enjoyed taking part in different quests a...
Английский язык
Complete the questions with the question tags. 1. You have already been to this place, __? 2. Tom and Ken quarrel very often, __? 3. Your new classmate plays the guitar, __? 4. Nick enjoyed taking part in different quests and competition, __? 5. You were at home yesterday, __? 6. You are going with us __? 7. You are good at keeping secrets, __? 8. It's freezing today, __? 9. You have already apologized for your behavior, __? 10. Your brother looks very much like you, __?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Haven't you don't they doesn't he doesn't he weren't you aren't you aren't you isn't it haven't you doesn't he
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
История
Что по мнению антропологов в истории древнего человека около 60000 лет назад опреде??ило появление и развитие у него музыкальных способностей
Литература