Complete the questions with the question tags. 1. You have already been to this place, __? 2. Tom and Ken quarrel very often, __? 3. Your new classmate plays the guitar, __? 4. Nick enjoyed taking part in different quests a...

Английский язык
Complete the questions with the question tags. 1. You have already been to this place, __? 2. Tom and Ken quarrel very often, __? 3. Your new classmate plays the guitar, __? 4. Nick enjoyed taking part in different quests and competition, __? 5. You were at home yesterday, __? 6. You are going with us __? 7. You are good at keeping secrets, __? 8. It's freezing today, __? 9. You have already apologized for your behavior, __? 10. Your brother looks very much like you, __?
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Haven't you don't they doesn't he doesn't he weren't you aren't you aren't you isn't it haven't you doesn't he
