Complete the sentences in reported speech. (Завершите предложения в косвенной речи.) Пример из учеб??ика: "Be careful! The water's cold." - The coach warned us to be careful. 1)"Don't leave your keys." - My mother reminded m...
Английский язык
Complete the sentences in reported speech. (Завершите предложения в косвенной речи.) Пример из учеб??ика: "Be careful! The water's cold." - The coach warned us to be careful. 1)"Don't leave your keys." - My mother reminded me... 2)"Win the game!" - Our fans aske us... 3)"Answer the phone call!" - She ordered him... 4)"Don't speak so loudly." - The woman told her chikdren...
The coach worned us to be careful as the water was cold. My mother asked not to leave my keys. Our fans asked us to win the game. She ordered him to answer the phone call! The woman asked her children not to speak so loudly.
