Complete the sentences with as or than. 1) The Moskva River is shorter ... the Volga. 2) Ben is ... strong as his brother. 3) In summer it is hotter in the south ... in the north. 4) The film is ... interesting as the book. 5) My car is not ... old as your car. 6) The weather in spring is more pleasant ... in late autumn. 7) The days are longer in summer ... in winter. 8) The museum is as old ... the theatre. 9) The bedroom is cosier ... the living-room. 10) Leo Tolstoy is ... famous in Russia as Alexander Pushkin. Помогите пожалуйста !!☺ ))
1) The Moskva River is shorter ..than . the Volga. 2) Ben is ..as. strong as his brother. 3) In summer it is hotter in the south . than.. in the north. 4) The film is .as.. interesting as the book. 5) My car is not ..as. old as your car. 6) The weather in spring is more pleasant . than.. in late autumn. 7) The days are longer in summer than... in winter. 8) The museum is as old .as.. the theatre. 9) The bedroom is cosier . than .. the living-room. 10) Leo Tolstoy is .as.. famous in Russia as Alexander Pushkin.
