Complete the sentences with the correct form of the verbs in brackets. 1. If I .... (win) a million euros,I.... (buy) a football team. 2. If she ... (have) a computer,she...(send) you an email. 3 .If my mum... (have) a car,s...

Английский язык
Complete the sentences with the correct form of the verbs in brackets. 1. If I .... (win) a million euros,I.... (buy) a football team. 2. If she ... (have) a computer,she...(send) you an email. 3 .If my mum... (have) a car,she... (drive) us to school every day. 4. If we... (buy) a dog,I.... (take) it for a walk every day. 5. If I....(know) the answer,I... (tell) you.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
If I won a million euros,I ll buy a football team.  If she had a computer,she ll send you an email. .If my mum had a car,she ll drive us to school every day. If we buy a dog,I  ll take it for a walk every day. If I knew the answer,I ll tell you
