Complete the sentences with the passive form of the verb in brackets. 1. The best cheese ______in France. (make) 2. Paper____by the Chinese. (invent) 3. Stonehenge____about three thousand years ago.(build) 4. The Russian St...

Английский язык
Complete the sentences with the passive form of the verb in brackets. 1. The best cheese ______in France. (make) 2. Paper____by the Chinese. (invent) 3. Stonehenge____about three thousand years ago.(build) 4. The Russian State National Library ______in 1892.(found) 5. This book______next year.(publish) 6. Our library_____on Sundays.(close)
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The best cheese is made in France. (make) 2. Paper was invented by the Chinese. (invent) 3. Stonehenge was built about three thousand years ago.(build) 4. The Russian State National Library was founded in 1892.(found) 5. This book will be published next year.(publish) 6. Our library is closed on Sundays.(close)
