Complete the sentences with the words in the box. CANDLES,COSTUMES ,EVIL GRAVEYARD, SPIRIT, SUPERNATURAL, THEREME. The church is next to a __________________ What is the _______________ of your fancy dress party? ou need________ for light when there isnt any electricity. Were making our own ________________ for the school play. The story is about the fight between good and_____________________ Vamires often have_________powers He says he often talks to the __________ of his dead father
Graveyard,theme,candles,costumes,evil,supernatural,spirit
