Complete the text. Use: idea, spend, arrange, sports, enjoyed, responsible, great, proposed. My younger brother had his birthday on Sunday. I proposed to arrange a birthday party for him and his friends. «Not a bad ________ !...
Английский язык
Complete the text. Use: idea, spend, arrange, sports, enjoyed, responsible, great, proposed. My younger brother had his birthday on Sunday. I proposed to arrange a birthday party for him and his friends. «Not a bad ________ !» said my parents. We decided to _________ Sunday in the country. I was _______ for the social programme. We played games and __________, sang songs, danced and took photos. My brother and his friends _______ the picnic. «That was ______, » he said and kissed me. Next year we are going to _____________ a birthday picnic for my brother and his friends again. плиз!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Idea, spend, proposed, sports, enjoyed, great, arrange
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
Назови способ,которым можно изменить внутреннюю энергию тела: а)теплопроводность б)излучение в)конвекция г)все перечисленное В один стакан ...
Информатика
Дан одномерный массив (50 элементов) случайных чисел в диапазоне от 10 до 50. Найти и вывести номер и значение максимального элемента, номер и зн...
Алгебра