Complete the texts with the correct affimative or negative form of have got. I've got one sister and one brother.My sister's name is helen.she's 17 and sne (1) ... a boyfriend called Oliver.My brother's name is Paul.he's got a ...

Английский язык

Complete the texts with the correct affimative or negative form of have got. I've got one sister and one brother.My sister's name is helen.she's 17 and sne (1) ... a boyfriend called Oliver.My brother's name is Paul.he's got a lot of friends, but he (2) ... a girlfrend. We (3) ... a house on Western Road in north London. I (4) ... any brother or sister, but l've got three cousins. My aunt (5) ... a son and a daughter and my aunt and uncle in Australia (6) ... a daughter, Charlie. They(7) ... a fantastic house near the beash. Charlie (8) ... a dog, too. Its name is Max.

Автор: Гость