Complete these disjuтctive questions. ? 1.There are a lot of good museums in Moscow, .....? 2 . Lena is a theatregoer, ...? 3.SOME the best Russian paintings are in Tretyakov Gallery , ......? 4.it is very interesting to lo...

Complete these disjuтctive questions. ? 1.There are a lot of good museums in Moscow, .....? 2 . Lena is a theatregoer, ...? 3.SOME the best Russian paintings are in Tretyakov Gallery , ......? 4.it is very interesting to look at painting , ....? 5.I am rigth , ...?
1. aren't there. 2. isn't she. 3. aren't they. 4. isn't it. 5. aren't I.
