Correct the mistakes: 1. Does John like play football? 2. I love swim in the sea. 3. To drink milk is good for you. 4. Learn a language is difficult. 5. Dominic is good at ski. 6. Fiona is interested i to travel.

Английский язык

Correct the mistakes: 1. Does John like play football? 2. I love swim in the sea. 3. To drink milk is good for you. 4. Learn a language is difficult. 5. Dominic is good at ski. 6. Fiona is interested i to travel.

Автор: Гость