Cрочно!!!!!! Put in the sentensec the suitable words.Each word or word combination is only used once. Motto/ is washed / name / area / population / capital / was called / is situated / languages / country . 1. Canada is the ...

Английский язык

Cрочно!!!!!! Put in the sentensec the suitable words.Each word or word combination is only used once. Motto/ is washed / name / area / population / capital / was called / is situated / languages / country . 1. Canada is the second largest ... in the world 2. ... in the northern part of the North American continent. Its total. 3 ... is 9,975,000 squarce kilometrs Canada 4 ... by three oceans - the Pacific, the Arctic and the Antlantic. Canad s 5 ... comes from an India word kanata , which means "village" When the area came under the British rule in 1897 the new country 6 ... the Dominion of Canada or simply Canada This country has a small 7 ... only about 27,300,000 people There are two official 8 .. in the country English and French The 9 ... of Canada is Ottawa Canada s 10 From Sea to Sea id appropriate because its surrounded by three oceans

Автор: Гость