Даю 20 баллов! Задание : Put the verbs in the past simple to form the questions. Упражнение : A) John, you're back! How ... (be) your holiday? B) It was great! I had a fantastic time. A) Where ... (you/go) ? B) I went to Portugal. A) So, what ... (it/be) like? ... (it/be) ? B) Yes, it was very beautiful. A) How long ... (you/stay) ? B) Five days, but i wasn't long enough. A) ... (you/see) the Branganca Palace? B) Of course I did! The gardens were fantastic!
A) John, you're back! How was your holiday? B) It was great! I had a fantastic time. A) Where did you go ? B) I went to Portugal. A) So, what was it like?Was it beautiful? B) Yes, it was very beautiful. A) How long did you stay? B) Five days, but i wasn't long enough. A) Did you see the Branganca Palace? B) Of course I did! The gardens were fantastic!
