ДАЮ МАКСИМАЛЬНОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО БАЛЛОВ! №1 Use the verbs in parentheses in the correct form. a) I wish I (to meet) her after work for a friendly little chat last week. b) He wished the proofreader (to notice) all the signficant ...

Английский язык

ДАЮ МАКСИМАЛЬНОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО БАЛЛОВ! №1 Use the verbs in parentheses in the correct form. a) I wish I (to meet) her after work for a friendly little chat last week. b) He wished the proofreader (to notice) all the signficant flaws in the writing. c)We wish we (not to deal) with so many ordinary problems of life. d) I wish he (to be concerned) with real moral values and not with appearances and wealth. e) She wishes she (to stay) in a hotel situated along the River Walk. f) I wish i (can) visit the former home of William Sydney Porter. №2 Paraphrase the sentences using 'wish'. a) It's a pity you didn't go sightseeing with us. b) I regret I have no time to visit the historic shopping districts c) How sorry they were they didn't taste the delicious Tex-Mex cuisine. d) He regrets having left the party so early. e) Don't you regret you won't have the possibility to take a horse-drawn carriage?

Автор: Гость