Dear ann thank you for your letter, i am very sorry to hear that you have got a 1)____ ache.I think you2)_____ go to the dentist s.do not be afraid.you do not3) _____ to eat too much chocolate.i hope you feel better soon.take4)...

Английский язык

Dear ann thank you for your letter, i am very sorry to hear that you have got a 1)____ ache.I think you2)_____ go to the dentist s.do not be afraid.you do not3) _____ to eat too much chocolate.i hope you feel better soon.take4) ______ of yourself.вставь пропушеные слова»

Автор: Гость