Decide if the sentences below contain mistakes in meaning (M), form (F) or spelling(S). Then correct the sentences. 1. I going to get fit this year 2. I will meet Peter at three o'clock to play tennis. 3. Let me know as soon...
Английский язык
Decide if the sentences below contain mistakes in meaning (M), form (F) or spelling(S). Then correct the sentences. 1. I going to get fit this year 2. I will meet Peter at three o'clock to play tennis. 3. Let me know as soon as you will gets home. 4. A new after-school club is begining next week. 5. Economists say that the economy grows next year. 6. I can see you're busy so i wan't disturb you now. 7. It's going be dark soon. 8. The train to Madrid is going to leave at quarter to six.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
3. Let me know as soon as you get home. (F) 4. A new after-school club is opening next week.(M) 5. Economists say that the economy will grow next year. (F) 6. I can see you're busy so I won't disturb you now. (S) 7. It's going to be dark soon. (F)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Қазақ тiлi
Математика
Математика
В зале кинотеатра 500 кресел которые расставлены одинаковыми рядами по 25 кресел в каждом. В партере 12 рядов. Сколько рядов в амфитеатре?