Английский язык

Decide if the sentences below contain mistakes in meaning (M), form (F) or spelling(S). Then correct the sentences. 1. I going to get fit this year 2. I will meet Peter at three o'clock to play tennis. 3. Let me know as soon as you will gets home. 4. A new after-school club is begining next week. 5. Economists say that the economy grows next year. 6. I can see you're busy so i wan't disturb you now. 7. It's going be dark soon. 8. The train to Madrid is going to leave at quarter to six.

Автор: Гость