Помогите пожалуйста,придумать 5 утвердительных can 5 отрицательных предложений can t и 5 вопросительных предложений can you

Гость: Гость:

I can swim. His mather can very well cooks. My father can drive a car. I can reads a book. My friend can speak English. I can't speak to you now but I can call you in the evening I can't takes a photo. My friend can't reads. He can't have fallen asleep at the meeting. My mather can't speak French Нету времени вопросы придумайте сами