диалог на тему: shopping используя как можно больше слова: must, could,can, should

Английский язык
диалог на тему: shopping используя как можно больше слова: must, could,can, should
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
seller: Hello. Can i help you? you: I must buy black shoes. seller: So these shoes. you: How much? seller: 20 $ you: But i only have  17 $ seller: Sorry, we couldn't help you you: But i should buy these shoes. These present for my brother. seller: So for these we can doing salle. You can buy these shoes for 17 $ you: Thank you very much. You help me. seller:  Please, come again. you: Bay, good luck. 
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
разобрать слово ЛЕТО по составу
Ответить
Русский язык
проскланять словосочетания полтораста рублей
Ответить
Алгебра
Сколькими способами можно выбрать 6 маркеров из 8 различных? 1)56  2)6   3)28   4)48   надо показать решение
Ответить
Математика
Напиши выражение в котором делитель был бы меньше делимого в 5 раз
Ответить
Алгебра
144-4 умножить 3 умножить 8
Ответить