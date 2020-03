Добавить теги, чтобы сделать вопросы. 1. Tigers are dangerous animals. 2. They have a wonderful garden. 3. He bought an expensive TV-set. 4. You have a terrible toothache. 5. She has read an interesting book 6. We gave al...

Английский язык

Добавить теги, чтобы сделать вопросы. 1. Tigers are dangerous animals. 2. They have a wonderful garden. 3. He bought an expensive TV-set. 4. You have a terrible toothache. 5. She has read an interesting book 6. We gave all possible answers. 7. I asked a foolish question 8. It will be a useful exercise. 9. His speech was boring. A. didn't I? B. haven't you? C. aren't they? D. haven't they? E. hasn't she? F. didn't we? G. didn't he? H. wasn't it? I. won't it?

