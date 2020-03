Дополните предложения словами For или since 1) I.ve lived in Washington .... 1997 2) Ben has studied English .... three years 3) They haven"t visited their grandparents .... months 4)Julie"s ill. She's been in bed ... Tuesd...

Английский язык

Дополните предложения словами For или since 1) I.ve lived in Washington .... 1997 2) Ben has studied English .... three years 3) They haven"t visited their grandparents .... months 4)Julie"s ill. She's been in bed ... Tuesday 5) My dad has had his car ...... sixteen 6) It"s been ten years.... we moved to Oxford

