Эссе 5-6 предложений на тему Права человека на англиском

- Subdivision 1. The formation of the Institute legal status of man and citizen. - Subsection 2. The structure and nature of human rights. - Subsection 3. Modern legal regulation of the rights and freedoms of man and citizen. Section 2. Constitutional rights and freedoms of man and citizen in the Russian Federation. - Subdivision 1. The concept and guarantees of constitutional rights and freedoms. - Subsection 2. Personal rights and freedoms in the system of rights and freedoms. Section 3. Personal rights and freedoms in the legal status of a person. - Subdivision 1. Problems of practical realization of personal rights and freedoms Section 4. Protection of human rights. - Subdivision 1. International principles for the protection of human rights. - Subsection 2. The rights and powerlessness of man today.