Everyone ... wear a seat belt in a car. in some countries it is the law and you ... wear a belt. you ... eat a lot of sweet things. it isn't good for you. you ... to eat well or you will be ill. in most countries, you ... p...

Английский язык

Everyone ... wear a seat belt in a car. in some countries it is the law and you ... wear a belt. you ... eat a lot of sweet things. it isn't good for you. you ... to eat well or you will be ill. in most countries, you ... pay taxes to the government. when you are an adult, you ... go to school. if you go to the south of England you ... see a circle in a wheat field. I ... go to the shops tomorrow because I ... to buy things for school. it ... be sunny tomorrow. don't have to, might, might, must, must, must, need, need, should, shouldn't. нужно расставить модальные глаголы

