Ex. 5. (A, B) Answer the questions using the Present Indefinite. 1. What time do you go to the Institute? (generally, usually) 2. What do you do on Sunday mornings? (often) 3. How do you spend your leisure(usually, sort of radi...

Ex. 5. (A, B) Answer the questions using the Present Indefinite. 1. What time do you go to the Institute? (generally, usually) 2. What do you do on Sunday mornings? (often) 3. How do you spend your leisure(usually, sort of radio programmes do you listen to? (usually, often, always) 5. How do you help your parents do you read hat sort of films do you enjoy? (nearly Where for your examinations? (normally, sometimes) 8. do you have your meals? (usually, sometimes) 9. What do you take if have head you a ache? (generally, usually) 10. How do you celebrate your birthday? (nearly always, occa sionally)
1.I usually go to the institute at 8 o'clock 2.I often do my homework on Sunday mornings. 3.I usually search the Internet 4.I usually listen to news on the radio 5.I often wash the dishes or clean windows 6.I enjoy horror films 7.My examinations are usually in the winter and summer time. 8.I usually have my meals in the morning,in the middle of the day and in the evening 9.I generally take some pills. 10.I always celebrate my birthday with friends in cafes.
