Ex. 5. (A, B) Answer the questions using the Present Indefinite. 1. What time do you go to the Institute? (generally, usually) 2. What do you do on Sunday mornings? (often) 3. How do you spend your leisure(usually, sort of radi...

Английский язык

Ex. 5. (A, B) Answer the questions using the Present Indefinite. 1. What time do you go to the Institute? (generally, usually) 2. What do you do on Sunday mornings? (often) 3. How do you spend your leisure(usually, sort of radio programmes do you listen to? (usually, often, always) 5. How do you help your parents do you read hat sort of films do you enjoy? (nearly Where for your examinations? (normally, sometimes) 8. do you have your meals? (usually, sometimes) 9. What do you take if have head you a ache? (generally, usually) 10. How do you celebrate your birthday? (nearly always, occa sionally)

