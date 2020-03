Ex. 78. Complete the sentences. Use I think I’ll … or I don’t think I’ll and verbs: buy, go, have, play. 1. It’s cold … out. 2. I’m hungry. I think … something to eat. 3. I feel tired. I don’t … tennis. 4. This camera is...

Английский язык

Ex. 78. Complete the sentences. Use I think I’ll … or I don’t think I’ll and verbs: buy, go, have, play. 1. It’s cold … out. 2. I’m hungry. I think … something to eat. 3. I feel tired. I don’t … tennis. 4. This camera is too expensive. I … it.

