Exercise 3: Use Past Indefinite or Past Continuous: 1. When the taxi (to arrive) I still (to pack) my things. 2. What you (to do) in the evening yesterday? - I (to watch) TV and my wife (to wash up). 3. I (to do) all the exe...

Английский язык
Exercise 3: Use Past Indefinite or Past Continuous: 1. When the taxi (to arrive) I still (to pack) my things. 2. What you (to do) in the evening yesterday? - I (to watch) TV and my wife (to wash up). 3. I (to do) all the exercises while you (to smoke). 4. Mr. Brown, where you (to be) when they (to drive) your car at midnight? 5. When the clock (to strike) nine she (to run) up the stairs to her office because the lift (not to work). 6. He (to stand) and (to watch) while the boys (to fight). 7. She (to wear) a marvellous new dress at the party and (to look) fantastic! 8. He (to wait) for her for an hour but she never (to come).
Ответ(ы):
