Exercise 33. Match the sentences in box A to their reported equivalents in box B. A She said: a) “I’ll always think about you.” b) “I've always thought about you” c) “I’m always thinking about you.” d) “I always think about y...

Английский язык

Exercise 33. Match the sentences in box A to their reported equivalents in box B. A She said: a) “I’ll always think about you.” b) “I've always thought about you” c) “I’m always thinking about you.” d) “I always think about you.” e) “I always thought about you.” f) “I was always thinking about you.” B She said … 1 she had always thought about him. 2 she had always been thinking about him. 3 she always thought about him. 4 she would always think about him. 5 she was always thinking about him.

