Exercise 4. Rewrite the following text using Passive instead of Active. Someone broke into a local jewellery shop yesterday. The owner had just locked up the shop when a robber with a gun threatened him. The robber told him al...

Exercise 4. Rewrite the following text using Passive instead of Active. Someone broke into a local jewellery shop yesterday. The owner had just locked up the shop when a robber with a gun threatened him. The robber told him all the diamonds in the safe. The robber tied him up. The police have organized a search for the robber. They hope they will find him in a few days. Doctors are treating the owner of the shop for shock.
A local jewellery shop was broken yesterday. The shop had been just locked upby the owner, when he was threatened with a gun by a robber. He was told that all the diamonds in the safe. He was tied up by a robber. A search for the robber was organized by the police. The hope he will be found in a few days. The owner is threatened of the shop for shock by the doctors.
