Exercise 4: Translate the sentences. 1. Interesting and important researches are done all over the world. An interesting research in the field of electronics is being done at our Institute. 2. Weather conditions in the North were studied by meteorologists daily. The information about these conditions was being studied by our group for a week. 3. The accuracy of machine tools will be improved from year to year. One machine tool is being worked at in our laboratory. 4. Prospects of the usage of solar energy are understood by every body. Now solar energy and its usage are being studied by a lot of research groups.
1. Интересные и важные исследования делается во всем мире.Интересное исследование в области электроники, что делается в нашем институте. 2. Погодные условия в Северо изучались метеорологами в день.Информация об этих условиях изучается нашей группой в течение недели. 3. Точность станков будут улучшены из года в год. Один станок находится в стадии разработки в нашей лаборатории. 4. Перспективы использования солнечной энергии понятны каждому телу. Теперь солнечная энергия и ее использование изучаются многими исследовательскими группами.
