EXERCISE 5: Choose the correct alternative: present perfect, present perfect progressive, present progressive: Megan meets her friend Jess in an Internet café. MEGAN: Hi, Jess, how are you? (1) I haven’t seen / I haven't bee...

Английский язык

EXERCISE 5: Choose the correct alternative: present perfect, present perfect progressive, present progressive: Megan meets her friend Jess in an Internet café. MEGAN: Hi, Jess, how are you? (1) I haven’t seen / I haven't been seeing you since the summer. JESS: No, (2) I've been revising / I've revised for my exams. They’re next week. What about you? MEGAN: Well last week I met a website designer, Steve, (3) who’s looking / who’s been looking for an assistant for weeks. (4) He offers / He’s offered me some work. JESS: That’s great. MEGAN: Yeah, so every day since then (5) I look / I’ve been looking at his work online. (6) He’s designed / He’s been designing three or four really cool sites already. But (7) he doesn’t have / he isn’t having enough time to do everything. That’s why (8) he’s needing / he needs me. JESS: That’s really good. Hey, who’s that guy over there? (9) He’s looked / He’s been looking at us since we came in. MEGAN: Oh, that’s Steve, the designer (10) I’ve been telling / I tell you about. JESS: (11) He’s looking / He looks like a student or something, not a businessman. MEGAN: Shh. (12) He’s coming / He comes this way. STEVE: Hi, Megan. MEGAN: Steve. this is my friend Jess. STEVE: Hello. (13) Do you spend / Are you spending the afternoon here? JESS: That’s right. (14) I come / I’m coming here most days after lunch. (15) I’m / I’ve been here since one o’clock today. STEVE: (16) Do you enjoy / Are you enjoying yourself? JESS: Er, yes. Thank you. But why? STEVE: Oh, just interested. (17) I own / I’m owning this café.

