EXERCISE 5: Choose the correct alternative: present perfect, present perfect progressive, present progressive: Megan meets her friend Jess in an Internet café. MEGAN: Hi, Jess, how are you? (1) I haven’t seen / I haven't bee...

Английский язык
EXERCISE 5: Choose the correct alternative: present perfect, present perfect progressive, present progressive: Megan meets her friend Jess in an Internet café. MEGAN: Hi, Jess, how are you? (1) I haven’t seen / I haven't been seeing you since the summer. JESS: No, (2) I've been revising / I've revised for my exams. They’re next week. What about you? MEGAN: Well last week I met a website designer, Steve, (3) who’s looking / who’s been looking for an assistant for weeks. (4) He offers / He’s offered me some work. JESS: That’s great. MEGAN: Yeah, so every day since then (5) I look / I’ve been looking at his work online. (6) He’s designed / He’s been designing three or four really cool sites already. But (7) he doesn’t have / he isn’t having enough time to do everything. That’s why (8) he’s needing / he needs me. JESS: That’s really good. Hey, who’s that guy over there? (9) He’s looked / He’s been looking at us since we came in. MEGAN: Oh, that’s Steve, the designer (10) I’ve been telling / I tell you about. JESS: (11) He’s looking / He looks like a student or something, not a businessman. MEGAN: Shh. (12) He’s coming / He comes this way. STEVE: Hi, Megan. MEGAN: Steve. this is my friend Jess. STEVE: Hello. (13) Do you spend / Are you spending the afternoon here? JESS: That’s right. (14) I come / I’m coming here most days after lunch. (15) I’m / I’ve been here since one o’clock today. STEVE: (16) Do you enjoy / Are you enjoying yourself? JESS: Er, yes. Thank you. But why? STEVE: Oh, just interested. (17) I own / I’m owning this café.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Present perfect, present perfect progressive, present progressive: Megan meets her friend Jess in an Internet café. MEGAN: Hi, Jess, how are you? (1) I haven’t seen you since the summer. JESS: No, (2) I've been revising for my exams. They’re next week. What about you? MEGAN: Well last week I met a website designer, Steve, (3) who’s been looking for an assistant for weeks. (4) He’s offered me some work. JESS: That’s great. MEGAN: Yeah, so every day since then (5) I’ve been looking at his work online. (6) He’s designed three or four really cool sites already. But (7) he doesn’t have enough time to do everything. That’s why (8) he needs me. JESS: That’s really good. Hey, who’s that guy over there? (9) He’s been looking at us since we came in. MEGAN: Oh, that’s Steve, the designer (10) I’ve been telling you about. JESS: (11) He looks like a student or something, not a businessman. MEGAN: Shh. (12) He’s coming this way. STEVE: Hi, Megan. MEGAN: Steve. this is my friend Jess. STEVE: Hello. (13) Are you spending the afternoon here? JESS: That’s right. (14) I come here most days after lunch. (15) I’ve been here since one o’clock today. STEVE: (16) Are you enjoying yourself? JESS: Er, yes. Thank you. But why? STEVE: Oh, just interested. (17) I own this café.
