EXESIZE 2. Make up correct sentences Составьте предложения из данных слов 1. never/he/communicated/foreigners/has/with. ……………………………………………… 2. you/ever/broken/leg/your/have? ………………………………………………………… 3. recently/have/I/had/cal...

Английский язык
EXESIZE 2. Make up correct sentences Составьте предложения из данных слов 1. never/he/communicated/foreigners/has/with. ……………………………………………… 2. you/ever/broken/leg/your/have? ………………………………………………………… 3. recently/have/I/had/call/an/to/ambulance...………………………………………………. 4. problems/you/ever/what/had/your/life/in/have? …………………………………………… 5. a/Rita/won/holiday/two/to/Italy/has/just/for. ……………………………………………… 6. never/bought/made/gold/he/has/a/of/watch. ……………………………………………… 7. hasn’t/my/measured/her/pressure/grandmother/lately..………………………………………. 8. been/European/you/have/any/country/ever/to? ……………………………………………
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. He has never communicated with foreigners. 2. Have you ever  broken your leg?  3.I have had to call an  ambulance  recently. 4. What  problems have you ever had in your life? 5.  Rita has just  won a holiday to Italy for two. 6. He has never  bought a watch made of  gold. 7. My  grandmother hasn’t measured her pressure  lately. 8. Have you ever been to any  European country?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Площадь прямоугольника-1080 дм в квадрате.Ширина-30см.Найди периметр этого прямоуго??ьника.
Ответить
Математика
НОМЕР 6 РЕШИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!!!!!!
Ответить
Русский язык
Составьте Сложно Сочиненные Предложения со словами:холмы, серебряном, насекомых,??одобную, отдано.
Ответить
Алгебра
Найдите значение выражений
Ответить
Математика
От железнодорожной станции 12.00 в противоположных направлениях отошли два электропоезда.какое расстояние будет между ними в 12.15 если один электр...
Ответить