EXESIZE 2. Make up correct sentences Составьте предложения из данных слов 1. never/he/communicated/foreigners/has/with. ……………………………………………… 2. you/ever/broken/leg/your/have? ………………………………………………………… 3. recently/have/I/had/cal...

1. He has never communicated with foreigners. 2. Have you ever broken your leg? 3.I have had to call an ambulance recently. 4. What problems have you ever had in your life? 5. Rita has just won a holiday to Italy for two. 6. He has never bought a watch made of gold. 7. My grandmother hasn’t measured her pressure lately. 8. Have you ever been to any European country?