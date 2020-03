Ежегодно 10 октября на Кубе отмечается Годовщина начала войны за независимость. Эта война вошла в историю как война Десяти лет. Она началась 10 октября 1868 года под лидерством поверенного Карлоса Мануэля Сеспедеса (Carlos Manu...

Гость: Гость:

Every year on October 10 Cuba celebrated the anniversary of the War of Independence. This war has gone down in history as the war ten years. It started October 10, 1868 under the leadership of Attorney Carlos Manuel Cespedes (Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, 1819-1874), and with the help of a small group of Cuban patriots in the sugar factory "La Demagua". The commander spoke to the people, calling for the freedom and independence of the island by the overthrow of the Spanish power.