February is(cold) than January John Anders is(old) than me Lake Baikal is(deep) than this lake Peter is(tall) than Mike Our flat is(more/less) comfortable than yours This dictation is(more/ess) difficult than yesterday one

Английский язык
Февраль (холодно), чем январь Джон Андерс (старый), чем у меня на озеро Байкал (глубоко), чем это озеро Петр (высокий), чем Майк Наша квартира (больше / меньше) удобной, чем ваша Эта диктант (больше / ESS) труднее, чем вчера один
