February is(cold) than January John Anders is(old) than me Lake Baikal is(deep) than this lake Peter is(tall) than Mike Our flat is(more/less) comfortable than yours This dictation is(more/ess) difficult than yesterday one
Английский язык
February is(cold) than January John Anders is(old) than me Lake Baikal is(deep) than this lake Peter is(tall) than Mike Our flat is(more/less) comfortable than yours This dictation is(more/ess) difficult than yesterday one
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Февраль (холодно), чем январь Джон Андерс (старый), чем у меня на озеро Байкал (глубоко), чем это озеро Петр (высокий), чем Майк Наша квартира (больше / меньше) удобной, чем ваша Эта диктант (больше / ESS) труднее, чем вчера один
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
February is(cold) than January John Anders is(old) than me Lake Baikal is(deep) than this lake Peter is(tall) than Mike Our flat is(more/less) comf...
Английский язык
February is(cold) than January John Anders is(old) than me Lake Baikal is(deep) than this lake Peter is(tall) than Mike Our flat is(more/less) comf...