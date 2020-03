Fill in the blanks with comparative adjectives. 1-America is (crowded) England. 2-Tom is (tall) Sue. 3-John is (old) Alex. 4-Tennis is (enjoyable) footbal. 5-Merlin is (hardworking) a Arthur. 6-My box wa (heavy) hers. 7-My brot...

Английский язык

Fill in the blanks with comparative adjectives. 1-America is (crowded) England. 2-Tom is (tall) Sue. 3-John is (old) Alex. 4-Tennis is (enjoyable) footbal. 5-Merlin is (hardworking) a Arthur. 6-My box wa (heavy) hers. 7-My brother is (fast) everybody in the family. 8-Aeroplanes are (comfortable) trains.

Автор: Гость