Fill in the blanks with some or any 1.Mr. Smith has -- fish 2. There is -- water in the bottle 3. ls there -- butter in the fridge? 4. She doest clrink -- juice 5. Would you like -- cheese?
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. some 2. some 3. any 4. any 5. any
