Fill in the blanks with some or any 1.Mr. Smith has -- fish 2. There is -- water in the bottle 3. ls there -- butter in the fridge? 4. She doest clrink -- juice 5. Would you like -- cheese?

Английский язык
Fill in the blanks with some or any 1.Mr. Smith has -- fish 2. There is -- water in the bottle 3. ls there -- butter in the fridge? 4. She doest clrink -- juice 5. Would you like -- cheese?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. some 2. some 3. any 4. any 5. any
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Буквенную записьтслова трава
Ответить
Математика
Решите уравнение; 1) -х=15 целых 4\7 3) -х=4 целых 1/3 5) -х=7,2
Ответить
Обществознание
Небольшое сообщение о глоб.проблемах чел-ва (Чтобы такого нигде не было)
Ответить
Русский язык
Палочки непера ответы на задания 19-27
Ответить
Русский язык
ЗВУКО БУКВЕННЫЙ РАЗБОР СЛОВА ПОЯС!
Ответить