Fill in the gaps with the following words and word combinations.Then write the information in two columns. Words:search,the internet,telephone lines,network,to make friends,on line,electronic messages,link,send a message,e-mai...

Fill in the gaps with the following words and word combinations.Then write the information in two columns. Words:search,the internet,telephone lines,network,to make friends,on line,electronic messages,link,send a message,e-mail,to get in touch,the answer,by telephone,can be joined,a chat session. 1.On ... you can send ... ... to other "users"-people who use computers.And you can get massages from other users.This kind of massage is called "..." electronics mail.2.By e-mail you can get in touch with anybody in any country of the world.It takes just several minutes,not more.3.On the internet you can also have ... with another person-you can have electronic "..." conversations by skype or messager and Wharsapp.4.You can send a message and a minute later you can read ... and reply each other immediately.And of course,the internet is a good place ... ... !
1.On the internet you can send a message to other "users"- people who use computers. And you can get messages from other users. This kind of massage is called "e-mail" electronics mail. 2. By e-mail you can get in touch with anybody in any country of the world. It takes just several minutes, not more. 3. On the internet you can also have a chat session with another person - you can have electronic "on line" conversations by skype or messager and Wharsapp. 4.You can send a message and a minute later you can read electronic messages and reply each other immediately. And of course, the internet is a good place to make friends!
