Fill in the gaps with the right numerals or days of the week 1.Monday is the ... day of the week. 2.Sunday is the ... day of the week. 3. ... is the second day of the week. 4.Wednesday is the ... day of the week. 5.Thursda...

Английский язык

Fill in the gaps with the right numerals or days of the week 1.Monday is the ... day of the week. 2.Sunday is the ... day of the week. 3. ... is the second day of the week. 4.Wednesday is the ... day of the week. 5.Thursday is the ... day of the week. 6. ... is the sixth day of the week. 7.Friday is the ... day of the week.

Автор: Гость