Find the sentences with grammar mistakes 1 If I were not lazy I would not have had problems at school 2. I f I had read the book yesterday I should be free now 3. If I had read the book yesterday I should be free now 4. If ...

Английский язык

Find the sentences with grammar mistakes 1 If I were not lazy I would not have had problems at school 2. I f I had read the book yesterday I should be free now 3. If I had read the book yesterday I should be free now 4. If I didnt have ahealth problem Iwould not go to the doctor 5.He wishes you will send word as soon as you arrive 6. I wish Ihave a ticket to the cinems 7.If you had understood the rule.you would write the test cuccessfully

Автор: Гость