Find the sentences with grammar mistakes 1 If I were not lazy I would not have had problems at school 2. I f I had read the book yesterday I should be free now 3. If I had read the book yesterday I should be free now 4. If ...
Английский язык
Find the sentences with grammar mistakes 1 If I were not lazy I would not have had problems at school 2. I f I had read the book yesterday I should be free now 3. If I had read the book yesterday I should be free now 4. If I didnt have ahealth problem Iwould not go to the doctor 5.He wishes you will send word as soon as you arrive 6. I wish Ihave a ticket to the cinems 7.If you had understood the rule.you would write the test cuccessfully
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Если отсутствие пробела в предложениях и лишние слова не ошибка, то в 7 и в 6. Не особо уверен, что есть еще предложения.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Биология
Строит подводные убежища, заполненные воздухом: паук- серебрянка, водяной скорпион,дафния ,водомерка