For and since Andrew is a very hard-working student. It's midnight and he is still working at his computer. Write sentences with the present perfect and for or since. ► be / at his computer / six hours He's been at his compu...
Английский язык
For and since Andrew is a very hard-working student. It's midnight and he is still working at his computer. Write sentences with the present perfect and for or since. ► be / at his computer / six hours He's been at his computer for six hours. 1 not / have / any fun / a long time ................................................................ 2 have / a cold / a week ……………………………………….. 3 not / see / his friends / ages ……………………………………… 4 not / do / any sport / last year ……………………………………… 5 be / busy with his studies / months .............................................. …………
Ответ(ы):
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!помогите пожалуйста решить два примера.(1/13+1/14) в квадрате :(1/13-1/14) в квад??ате *(1/27) в кубе.( Знают ответ будет 1/27) и в...
Английский язык
Математика
Грузовая машина при перевозки мебели израсходовали до остановки 48 литров горючего, а после остановки 32 литра. Сколько часов была в пути машина, е...
Другие предметы