Английский язык

Give short answers to the following questions 1.Have you heard the opera {Norma}? 2. Has your brother telephoned today? 3.Have you switched of the light? 4. Have you seen the ballet {Spartakus] ? 5. Has the rain stopped? 6.Have you passed your German exam? 7. Have you ever been to France?

