Используй слова из рамки,чтобы закончить предложения. in,on,with,to,at,of,for. 1) I have a lot......friends.........school.2) .........weekdays i don't come home early.3) We don't to school .........the evening.4) .........eigh...

Английский язык

Используй слова из рамки,чтобы закончить предложения. in,on,with,to,at,of,for. 1) I have a lot......friends.........school.2) .........weekdays i don't come home early.3) We don't to school .........the evening.4) .........eight o'clock i am near my school.5) Do you go......the cinema......the weekend.6) Tom lives.........his parents.7) We go........shops........Tuesdays.8) Sue is.......home.It is cold..........the street.9) They go to Italy........summer.10) Rome is......Europe.11).........early spring the days are cold.........Moscow.12) Thanks........your help.

