Have you read the novel or watched the film about Robinson Crusoe?Say a few words about the novel and its main character 1.Daniel Defoe wrote his novel " " in... . 2.The novel is based on real... . 3.Robinson Crusoe spent ...years on a desert island. 4. He was clever and... . 5.He learned to .... 6.Robinson Crusoe met a ... on the island. 7.The novel "The Life and.."is...(interesting/boring). 8.I like /don't like Robinson Crusoe because....
1.Daniel Defoe wrote his novel 'The life and Strange Surprizing of Robisone Crusoe ' in 1719 2.the novel is based on real story one scottish sailor Alexander Selkir 3.Robinsone Cruose spent 28 yers on desert island 4.He was clever and agility 5.He learned to survive in desert island 6.Robisone Crusoe mer an aborogine that named friday 7.The novel "The life and Strange Surprizing of Robisone Crusoe" is intresting 8.I like Robinsone Crusoe because he in many ways tryed to survive at alone in desert island
