HELP!! Помогите пожалуйста!!!!!!! Test 12. Fill in some, any, no, every or their compounds. 1. There’s ______ milk in that jug. It’s empty. 2. She wanted ______ stamps but there weren’t ______ in the machine. 3. I’m afraid the...

Английский язык
HELP!! Помогите пожалуйста!!!!!!! Test 12. Fill in some, any, no, every or their compounds. 1. There’s ______ milk in that jug. It’s empty. 2. She wanted ______ stamps but there weren’t ______ in the machine. 3. I’m afraid there isn’t ______ coffee left. 4. Is there ______ here who speaks Italian? 5. I’d like to buy ______ clothes but I haven’t got ______ money. 6. Would you like ______ juice? 7. She put her handbag down ______ and now she can’t find it. 8. Haven’t you got ______ friends in London? 9. We had to walk home because there was ______ bus. 10. Does ______ want a cup of tea? 11. I’ve looked ______ for my passport, but I can’t find it ______. 12. Come and have supper with us if you aren’t doing ______ tonight. 13. Are there ______ letters for me? 14. I’d like to make ______ friends, but I haven’t met _________ young people yet. 15. Jane is getting married to ______ she met on holiday. 16. Tommy is so nice. ______ likes him. 17. I can’t talk to you now. I’ve got ______ time. 18. I don’t know ______ about economics. 19. The accident looked serious but fortunately ______ was injured. 20. I am hungry. I want ______ to eat.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 some 2 some any 3 any 4 anyone 5 some any 6 some 7 somewhere 8 any 9 no 10 anybody 11 everywhere anywhere 12 anything 13 any 14 some any 15 somebody 16 everybody 17 no 18 anything 19 no one 20 something
