Henry was a major in the US Army. He was a very good officer: he could shoot well and he liked his soldiers and his soldiers respected him. Once Henry decided to go away for a holiday. His friends encouraged him to go to a far...

Английский язык

Henry was a major in the US Army. He was a very good officer: he could shoot well and he liked his soldiers and his soldiers respected him. Once Henry decided to go away for a holiday. His friends encouraged him to go to a faraway country and take a chance to do some sightseeing. So Henry went go Great Britain. It was a long journey and when Henry came to London he didn’t feel well. He asked a clerk in the hotel where he was staying to give him the name of a good doctor, whom he could trust. The clerk looked in a book and then said, “Dr Martin Smith. He was educated in Oxford and all his patients liked him for his wisdom and honesty.” Henry said, “Thank you very much. Is he expensive?” “Well,” the clerk answered, “his patients pay him 15 pounds for their first visit to him, and 10 pounds for later visits.” Henry was a little greedy, besides he didn’t have enough money, so he decided to save 5 pounds. When he went to see the doctor in his private office he pushed the door and said, “I’ve came again, doctor.” For a few seconds the doctor looked at his face carefully and didn’t say anything. Then he nodded and said, “Oh, yes.” The doctor examined Henry and then said, “Everything is going on just fine. Continue to take the medicine I gave you last time. Прочитая текст, ответье на вопросы: 1. What was Henry's occupation? 2. How well did Henry shoot? 3. Where did Henry decide to go once? 4. How did he feel in London? 5. What did Henry ask the clerk at the hotel? 6. Why did the clerk recommend Henry Dr. Martin Smith? 7. How much did the patients pay for their visits when they came to Dr Smith? 8. Why did Henry say he had already visited Dr Smith? 9. What did the doctor tell Henry to do? 10. Do you think the doctor's advice will help Henry to recover?

Автор: Гость