HI! I 1).............. Kyle and this 2).............. from America. I 4)................. 17 years old. My favorite hobby 5)................. reading and I 6)................... very good at painting. Basketball 7)................

Английский язык

HI! I 1).............. Kyle and this 2).............. from America. I 4)................. 17 years old. My favorite hobby 5)................. reading and I 6)................... very good at painting. Basketball 7)................ my favorite sport and I 8)............... in the school basketball team. It 9)................ my dream to play for my favorite basketball team, the Boston Celtics. Serena 10)............... 15 and her favorite hobby 11) ................. playing music. She 12) ............... very good and it 13) ................ her dream to become a famous singer, like Shakira or Beyonce. Serena and I 14)............... very good at sport. Fill in: am, is or are

Автор: Гость