и еще пожалуйста помогите. иду на финал д.з, а понять не могу))) IV. Определите, является ли ‘s’ показателем притяжательного падежа существительных или глаголом “to be” . Переведите предложения. 1. Peter’s a teacher. 2.Peter’s ...

1. Peter’s a teacher. -Питер учитель -глагол to be -is 2.Peter’s school is in the town centre. Школа Питера находится в центре города -притяжат, пад,3.There’s a new library near the school. -Новая библиотека вблизи школы -глагол to be -is V. Замените существительные и местоимения в скобках местоимениями в соответствующем падеже. 1. He is my best friend, but I haven’t seen him for ages. 2. I met them at the airport.They were going to Berlin. 3. She has bought it. It is of red colour. She likes its (the car) very much. 4. you must post your letter as soon as possible. 5. we had a nice holiday last year. our friends invited us to their place. 6. he didn’t come to work yesterday. What happened to him ? – His son got ill.