In 19 century, in England,____were the food of the poor, who had no money for meat. A.cucumbers Б.Oysters B.Bananas Г.mushrooms

Английский язык
In 19 century, in England,____were the food of the poor, who had no money for meat. A.cucumbers Б.Oysters B.Bananas Г.mushrooms
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
In 19 century, in England,____were the food of the poor, who had no money for meat. Б.Oysters
