Истинно или ложно высказывание 1. A particular legal system is closely connected with the history, political structure, and social values of the country. 2.The legal system is fixed once and forever. 3.The law system is a u...

Истинно или ложно высказывание 1. A particular legal system is closely connected with the history, political structure, and social values of the country. 2.The legal system is fixed once and forever. 3.The law system is a universal thing. 4.Roman law has developed in the United States. 5. Japan, being isolated from the Continent, wasn't influenced by any of the world traditions of law. In order to understand why a particular country has a particular legal system, it is necessary to look at its history, political structure and social values. When there is political and social upheaval, one of the main concerns of a new government is to revise the legal system. Britain has had an unusual degree of political continuity. Despite civil wars in the fifteenth and seventeenth centuries and enormous social changes associated with industrialization, England and Wales have retained many laws and legal principles that originated eight centuries ago. On the other hand, most of the law of Japan, which experienced the rapid upheaval of the Meiji Restoration and foreign occupation after the Second World War, was developed within the last century.Each country in the world, even each state of the United States, has its own system of law. However it is generally true to say that there are two main traditions of law in the world. One is based on English Common law, and has been adopted by many Commonwealth countries and most of the United States. The other tradition, sometimes known as Continental, or Roman law, was developed in most of continental Europe, Latin America and many countries in Asia and Africa, which have been strongly influenced by Europe. Continental law has also influenced Japan and several socialist countries.

