Измените глагол- сказуемое из Present Perfect в Past Perfect по образцу: Образец: The guests have already gathered (by the time he came). The guest had already gathered by the time he came. 1. The delegation has arrived (by last Sunday). 2. The pupils have read this book (by last week). 3. Ann has done her lessons (by the time I came). 4. They have finished this work (by 5 o’clock yesterday). 5. She hasn’t yet bought a present for him (when he met her).

