КАК ЧИТАЕТСЯ НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ, ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! One day a man who worked on a space station was suddenly called on the radio and was told to go outside as a strange satellie was moving towards them. The astronaut went to th...

Английский язык

КАК ЧИТАЕТСЯ НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ, ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! One day a man who worked on a space station was suddenly called on the radio and was told to go outside as a strange satellie was moving towards them. The astronaut went to the lar ge lockers where all the space spacesuits were kept. On his way there he met a cat, called Tommy. Then the spaceman climbed into his spacesuit and soon he was in space. That has begun to scratch a space suit. Then something patted him sottly on his neck. He has found out that Tommy is hot a cat. She was a mother who had put ner kittens inthe pocket of the spacesuit.

Автор: Гость