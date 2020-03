Какая погода в вашем регионе? написать прогноз погоды для Вашего региона ,напишит?? пожалуйста

Гость: Гость:

Today you a brief weather forecast!In our territory continues winter, typical of temperate climates. Forecasters say that within a week the temperature will be below freezing. The thermometer will show us the temperature values ​​from day -5 to -10 at night from -15 to -19 degrees Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will have a value of 749 mm Hg. Gusts are expected at a rate of 5-9 m / s. Forecasted precipitation in the form of snow in some areas in the form of heavy snow. Visibility on roads is low, in some places may be black ice, be careful!Have a nice day!